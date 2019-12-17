Everything you need to know about organ donation in India
Organ donation is the greatest act of kindness as it gives the gift of life to someone. It is the process of donating organs to those needing a transplant.
In India, organ donation is the need of the hour as there is an acute shortage of organs for transplant.
If you want to become a donor, here's everything you need to know.
Donors
Who can register to become an organ donor?
Any person above the age of 18 years can register to be an organ donor. However, organ donation (harvesting) of registered donors is done only after the evaluation of their medical condition at the time of transplant.
A single organ donor can save up to nine lives, and one can donate up to 25 different organs and tissues for transplant on an average.
Information
Which organs can be donated?
An organ donor can donate organs such as the kidneys, pancreas, liver, heart, lungs, and intestines. Donors can also pledge to donate their tissues like the corneas, skin, bone tissues, heart valves, the middle ear, veins, tendons, and ligaments.
Registration
How can you register for organ donation?
To register as an organ donor, one must fill Form 7 of the Transplant of Human Organs Act and give their consent for donation.
They can either fill the form online or register offline by sending it to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, New Delhi by post.
One can also register through non-profit agencies like MOHAN Foundation, Gift Your Organ Foundation, and Shatayu.
Details
Registered organ donors should inform family of their decision
After registering, donors will receive their organ donor cards. However, possessing the donor card, which only denotes a person's wish to donate organs, doesn't mean that a person is legally required to donate their organs.
Registered donors should also inform their family members of their decision so that they can give their consent for donation in case of the donor's death.
Types
The two types of organ donation
There are two types of organ donation: living donation and cadaver or deceased donation.
A living organ donation, as the name suggests, is done when a person (donor) is alive. A person aged 18 years or above can donate some of their organs/tissues even when they are alive. A deceased organ donation takes place after a person is declared brain dead.
Information
Deceased organ donation without prior registration
Deceased organ donation can be done even if the deceased person, who has been declared brain dead, is not a registered donor. In such cases, the family/legal custodian of the deceased person is required to fill the consent form for organ donation at the hospital.