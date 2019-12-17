SC NRC NFC FIR CAA DMRC
Paridhi Rathore

Asked on 17 December, 2019

When did Delhi police assault Jamia students?

Cops assaulted students of Jamia on Sunday, December 15.

Saanvi Dasgupta

Asked on 17 December, 2019

What happened in Seelampur?

In Seelampur, protesters of Citizenship Act pelted stones at Delhi Police personnel and cops used tear gas.

Hansika Rodrigues

Asked on 17 December, 2019

Has anyone been arrested for the Jamia episode?

Yes. 10 people have been arrested.

Ridhi Khan

Asked on 17 December, 2019

Has any student been arrested?

No. Of the ten students arrested, none are students.

