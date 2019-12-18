Hyderabad rape convicts confessed to 9 similar crimes: Police
India
In a shocking development in the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, Dr. Disha (name changed), last month, the police have claimed that two of the four accused had confessed to being involved in nine similar crimes.
The report comes almost two weeks after all four accused were killed in a police encounter conducted in Chatanpally, Shadnagar.
Here are more details.
Backstory
First, let's refresh the sensational Disha rape-murder case
On November 28, Dr. Disha was allegedly abducted by four accused—Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20)—near the Tondupally toll plaza.
She was gang-raped, killed and burnt. The accused were later arrested and on December 6, they were killed in a police encounter during an alleged bid to escape.
A 3-member Supreme Court panel will probe the encounter.
Details
Areef confessed to 6 other crimes; Chennakesavulu confessed to 3
According to The Times of India, Areef and Chennakesavulu confessed to nine similar crimes, where the victims were raped and burnt.
Quoting a top police official, TOI reported that Areef confessed to six other crimes, while Chennakesavulu to three, all involving rape and murder.
These crimes were reportedly committed in three Telangana districts—Sanga Reddy, Ranga Reddy, and Mahbubnagar—bordering Karnataka.
Quote
'Verifying each case; teams sent to various locations'
The top police officer told TOI, "Once we took them into custody, we were considering their role in 15 cases of women raped and burnt in Telangana and Karnataka on the highways. Two of the accused confessed to nine offenses of rape and murder."
The officer added, "We are verifying each case and therefore teams have been sent to various locations."
Investigation
Police investigating accused's involvement in other cases
A Cyberabad police team is stationed in Karnataka to probe some of these crimes. Specifically, the investigating team has been sent to Karnataka's Raichur, Kalaburagi and Koppal districts, India Today reported.
The investigators are looking into mobile phone tower locations of Areef and Chennakesavulu to crack the cases. The two reportedly confessed to raping, killing and burning multiple women, including sex workers, and transpersons.
Information
Areef, Chennakesavulu transported goods between Karnataka-Hyderabad
The India Today report added that the duo ferried goods between Karnataka and Hyderabad and had spotted Disha while transporting bricks from Gangavathi in Karnataka. The Cyberabad police are in possession of all forensic reports and a closure report will be filed shortly.
Encounter probe
December 6 encounter to be probed by SIT, SC panel
This latest development comes as a government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) has been tasked with the investigation of the December 6 encounter, in which, all four accused were killed.
Separately, retired judge VS Sirpurkar will head a 3-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the encounter.
Earlier this month, the National Human Rights Commission also launched its on-the-spot investigation.
Information
Cyberabad Commissioner earlier suggested accused's involvement in other crimes
The NHRC, among other human rights groups, had condemned the extra-judicial killing. Some suspected the encounter was pre-meditated. Incidentally, while offering clarification on the encounter on December 6, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar had said they suspected the accused's involvement in other crimes.