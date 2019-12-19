Man possessing Jamia violence videos arrested to maintain 'communal harmony'
India
A man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday after he was found possessing videos from violent protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.
The police claimed that such videos could disturb communal harmony and confiscated the mobile phone, on which the videos were saved.
The development comes a day after a clip from Jamia violence suggested that the cops fired shots at students.
Details
Man booked under IPC Section 505, IT Act Section 66A
According to ANI, the man was arrested from Chandausi for possessing 10-11 videos of Jamia violence which could "disturb communal harmony."
He was booked under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (act with the intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class/community of persons to commit any offense against any other class/community) and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.
Jamia violence
What happened during violence at Jamia Millia Islamia?
After a student protest on Sunday turned ugly, Delhi Police stormed the campus of Jamia and thrashed students and security guards.
Hundreds of people, including students and police officers were injured in the clash, which witnessed baton-charging and tear gas-shelling. A final-year LLM student at Jamia, Minhajuddin (26), said he lost an eye in the clash.
The police, however, denied using excessive violence.
Watch: Minajuddin speaking about the torture he withstood
Was it a crime for this young student #Minajuddin of #JamiaMilliaIslamia to study in the library 📚?Debates will come and go but where is the Compassion gone? It is pathetic when such atrocities on our Students are looked with Religious prism! pic.twitter.com/CUWumE5c7z— zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) December 18, 2019
Information
Police investigating purported videos of cops firing at students
While the police also refused to have fired shots at protesting students, video clips have emerged that may prove otherwise. It's important to note that the veracity of the videos is yet to be ascertained. The police are conducting an investigation.
Firing videos
Here's what these videos depict
One of the clips shows a policeman drawing what appears to be a handgun and firing a shot in the air. He then advances towards a bylane, possibly chasing a target, as more shots are heard. The video was filmed near Mathura Road.
In another video, a man is seen kneeling while another claims he has been shot and asks for an ambulance.
Other details
Two admitted to Safdarjung with gunshot injuries: Report
Further, sources at Safdarjung Hospital told PTI that two men from Jamia protests were admitted with "gunshot injuries."
One Sohaib Khan (23) was reportedly hit by a "pellet" on the toe, while another student, Ajaz (22), suffered gunshot injury on the chest.
The police earlier said they have arrested 10 people (none students) in connection with the violence and are investigating others' involvement.