#CAAProtests: Vehicles torched in Lucknow, cops use tear gas
India
The protest against Citizenship Act took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday as vehicles were torched forcing cops to resort to firing tear gas shells.
Protesters also pelted stones and demolished a police outpost, said reports.
Notably, protests are being held in 13 major cities across the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.
Here are more details.
Protests
Backstory: Citizenship Act has brought India to a boil
For eight days now, India has been raging against the Citizenship Act, which will expedite citizenship for persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
While the opposition is against this new Act because it's "bigoted" according to them, Northeast is worried about an influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.
However, ruling BJP has blamed the opposition for violence and asked Northeast to not worry.
In Lucknow, cops tried to control the situation
#CAAProtest Lucknow— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) December 19, 2019
Cops are struggling to control the situation. Seems all intelligence failed and cops could not gauge the situation.
Some cops and journos are injured, OB vans broken pic.twitter.com/E8Qx3EuIWn
Cities
Protests threw normal life out of gear in Delhi
What's happening in cities across India is a rare sight. Braving the chilling weather, hundreds came out on Delhi's streets to register their dissent.
Massive protests took place at Mandi House and Red Fort, after which cops detained many.
Due to the agitation, 20 Metro stations were shut, traffic was affected, and schools shut. IndiGo canceled 19 flights due to jam at NH-8.
DMRC notified about Metro services through Twitter
Security Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019
All entry exit gates of Rajiv Chowk are open.
Bengaluru
As protests raged in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa tried dispelling concerns
Similarly, in Bengaluru, protesters defied Section 144, which bars the gathering of four or more people, to protest against the controversial Act.
Earlier in the day, historian Ramachandra Guha was detained from Town Hall.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said CAA is no threat to people. "It is only an act applied to people from other countries who seek citizenship," he said.
Details
However, the countrywide protests didn't change BJP's mind
Despite the agitation, BJP is not moving an inch from its position. The party's working president, JP Nadda said both NRC and CAA will be implemented.
"India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented, so will be the NRC in the future," he said, according to PTI.