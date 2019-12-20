BJP CAA FIR India Gujarat Sambhal
Abhinav Chatterjee

Abhinav Chatterjee

Asked on 20 December, 2019

Why are people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act?

The Citizenship Amendment Act will make it easier for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, to get Indian citizenship. That the Act leaves Muslims has garnered criticism and forced people to come on the streets.

Arjun Saxena

Arjun Saxena

Asked on 20 December, 2019

Did anyone die in yesterday's protest?

Yes. Three people lost their lives yesterday.

Trishla Powar

Trishla Powar

Asked on 20 December, 2019

Where was Ramachandra Guha detained from?

Ramachandra Guha was detained from Town Hall in Bengaluru.

Abhinav Singh

Abhinav Singh

Asked on 20 December, 2019

When did Citizenship (Amendment) Bill pass Rajya Sabha?

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019.

