Unnao rape case: Life imprisonment for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
India
Today, Delhi's Tis Hazari court handed over life imprisonment to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection to the infamous Unnao rape case.
He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the survivor, who was a minor when Sengar raped her in 2017.
An influential politician in the Uttar Pradesh town, Sengar is currently lodged inside Tihar jail.
The case
Victim was raped, she attempted self-immolation, her father was arrested
Sengar, an MLA from Bangarmaru constituency, raped the victim in 2017 but wasn't booked.
All attempts of the victim to get an FIR registered fell on deaf ears, forcing her to attempt self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence last year. Subsequently, cops arrested her father who died in judicial custody.
As the case garnered outrage, CBI took over and arrested Sengar.
What happened
Sengar's accomplice brought victim to his house
The victim was brought to Sengar's residence on June 4, 2017, by his accomplice Shashi Singh, where the former BJP MLA raped her.
A week after the inhumane assault, the victim was gang-raped by three men, namely Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh, and Shubham Singh.
Earlier this week, he was convicted under IPC Section 376 (rape) and Sections 5(c) and 6 of POCSO Act.
Accident`
Few months ago, victim met with deadly car crash
To recall, the case took a shocking turn this July when the victim met with a deadly accident.
A truck, whose number plate was wiped off, rammed into her car, and she lost two of her aunts.
The victim and her lawyer were seriously injured. After initially undergoing treatment in UP, she was airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi.
Meanwhile, her family blamed Sengar.
Request
Both CBI and victim's lawyer wanted maximum punishment for Sengar
Earlier, CBI asked the court to give maximum punishment to Sengar.
Public prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu said, "If we see factual matrix of the case, right from the beginning it is a quest for justice of an individual against the system."
Reminding that she lost her father, two aunts, and has been suffering since 2017, the victim's lawyer, Dharmendra Mishra, also made a similar request.
Details
Meanwhile, Sengar's lawyers lobbied hard to get him reprieve
However, Sengar's lawyer, Tanveer Ahmed Mir wanted a minimum punishment.
"He had a political career without any blemish. Since 2002-till date he has been elected repeatedly as a member of the legislative assembly by the public," he argued.
Other advocates Dhruv Gupta and Tushan Rawal spoke about Sengar's two minor daughters to get his punishment reduced, but certainly, it didn't work.