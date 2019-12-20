Hi,
A Jaipur court on Friday announced that all four convicted in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case will be hanged till death.
The four were charged under various sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the court on Wednesday.
The case pertains to a series of blasts that rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.
Here are more details.
The four accused, identified as Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman, were convicted in connection with the blast case on Wednesday. One other accused, Shahbaz Hussain, was acquitted.
The accused planted 10 IEDs at various locations across Jaipur. Nine of the explosives went off as planned, leaving nearly 70 people dead and 185 others injured.
