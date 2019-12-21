UP: 11 die in anti-CAA protests, cops contradict number
India
The stir against Citizenship Amendment Act has thrown normal life out of gear in Uttar Pradesh and has taken the lives of 11 people in the last two days, TOI reported citing hospitals' data.
But the state police has contested this number and claimed only six people lost their lives.
They also claimed no bullets were fired, despite evidence pointing otherwise.
What's happening, really?
Protest
Context: People have been staunchly protesting the new citizenship law
The last few days have been tense for UP, governed by BJP. Earlier this week, protesters torched vehicles in the state capital Lucknow and also demolished police posts.
Yesterday, after Friday prayers, protests sparked across 13 districts in the state with people defying prohibitory orders to come on streets.
To control the situation, police took to lathi-charge and used tear gas to disperse crowds.
Claims
Despite bullet injuries, top cop said shots weren't fired
Even as the deceased and injured, some of whom are are cops, suffered bullet injuries, Director General of Police OP Singh claimed not a single shot was fired.
He said protesters returning from Friday prayers pelted stones injuring 50 police officers.
Earlier, anticipating trouble, police put 3,305 people under house arrest and took 200 others in preventive custody.
Information
Meerut was worst affected with four people losing their lives
The worst-affected city was Meerut with Meerut Medical College confirming the deaths of four people. Separately, two died in Bijnor, and one death was reported each from Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Sambhal, and Kanpur. In areas like Amroha and Bijnor, police vehicles were torched and markets remained closed.
Aftermath
Subsequently, internet services were snapped; schools and colleges shut
To note, internet services were snapped in 21 districts, including Lucknow and Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.
Yogi Adityanath-led government ordered that all schools and colleges will remain shut. Interestingly, institutions remained shut on Thursday and Friday due to chilling winter.
In fact, orders which ban the gathering of five or more people are already in place across the state.
Appeal
After promising "revenge", Adityanath urged people to maintain peace
While protests raged, Adityanath issued a stern warning.
"There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said on Thursday while promising to take "revenge".
And a day later, he asked people to maintain peace and not believe rumors.
Details
Meanwhile, Mayawati asked Centre to give up its stubborn stand
With tensions reaching new heights every day, BSP Chief Mayawati tweeted, "Now that voices opposed to the CAA and NRC have started coming from within the NDA, the central government should give up its stubborn stand and withdraw its decisions."
She also asked the protesters to not take to violence and register their emotions against the new law in a peaceful manner.