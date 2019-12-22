Hi,
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint against private airline SpiceJet alleging misconduct.
The 49-year-old Bhopal MP said that she was denied the seat she had booked for herself and also claimed that the flight crew misbehaved with her.
Thakur has filed a complaint with the Director of Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport.
Thakur was traveling on the Delhi-Bhopal SG 2489 SpiceJet flight.
Reportedly, after the flight landed in Bhopal, she refused to leave the aircraft briefly.
Later, the MP told reporters outside the airport that the flight crew misbehaved with her.
She said, "This had happened once before as well and this time I was not even given the seat which was booked by me."
"I approached the Airport Director and filed a written complaint with him regarding the same," Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.
The MP added, "Trains, flights are for the convenience of the public, as public representatives we are responsible for the treatment common people will get. Therefore, it was my responsibility to file a complaint regarding this."
Bhopal Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that Thakur's complaint has been received.
Vikram said an inquiry is being held, however, he could not comment on the internal process.
The Airport Director added, "We will seek information from SpiceJet and their crews about the incident with MP in detail because SpiceJet has their own rules and regulation for such kind of incident."
