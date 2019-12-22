Hi,
In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha was tied to a tree and thrashed brutally by two miscreants. They also urinated in the victim's mouth when he asked them for water.
The incident took place in Kaipadar village, under Khurda Sadar police limits, in Odisha's Khurda district on Wednesday.
The incident came to light on Saturday when a video went viral.
The victim has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Das of Bangida village.
Reportedly, Das was kidnapped to Kaipadar village, a few kilometers from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, by Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh.
Das was then thrashed and humiliated in public, however, no one came to his rescue.
When he begged for water, one of the accused urinated in his mouth.
According to Hindustan Times, Das and the miscreants had had personal enmities.
The two parties were feuding over a love affair between a man from Kaipadar and a girl from Bangida. The girl's family reportedly opposed their relationship.
A day before the incident, Das also had a telephonic argument with Paltasingh.
Thereafter, the miscreants decided to abduct and thrash Das.
Khurda's Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Swain told HT that a case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Those arrested are Bhuyan, Paltasingh, and Bhatapada's Soumya Ranjan Paikray, who was also involved in the incident.
According to The New Indian Express, Das also named Raja Swain as one of the accused, who has also been arrested.
