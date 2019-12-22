UP cop, shot at during CAA protests, saved by wallet
By some stroke of luck, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad escaped death during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday.
The constable, Vijendra Kumar, said he was shot at by some protestors, however, the wallet in the pocket of his jacket saved his life.
Kumar now feels he has been given a second life.
Kumar's wallet carried ATM Cards; Lord Shiva, Sai Baba pictures
Reportedly, Kumar was on duty in Firozabad's Nalband when some protestors fired at him.
The bullet pierced through his vest, but got stuck in the wallet resting in his shirt's chest pocket, narrowly missing his heart, Kumar said.
He was carrying 4 ATM cards, coins, and pictures of Lord Shiva and Sai Baba, which saved his life.
"This is my second life," he said.
Constable Vijender was lucky to have narrow escape: Firozabad SP
In fact, Firozabad Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel told The Times of India, "Scores of bullets were fired on policemen by the violent mob. Constable Vijender was lucky to have a narrow escape."
Patel added, "At least 40 policemen were injured in stone-pelting, including SHOs, SI and constables. Best possible medical care will be provided to every policeman injured in the violence."
Illegal weapons used during violence, says Kumar
Kumar said illegal weapons were used during the violence and 405 bullet shells of country-made pistols were recovered from protest sites. According to TOI, Kumar's colleague Dharmender suffered bullet injuries on his leg and was admitted to a hospital.
15 people killed since Thursday in protests across UP
Intense protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act have rocked Uttar Pradesh, killing 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, since Thursday and injuring several others.
Reportedly, 263 police personnel were also injured during the protests, which includes 57 officers with firearm injuries.
705 protestors were arrested and 4,500 taken into preventive custody and were released later, Inspector-General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said.