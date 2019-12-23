India
Ask NewsBytes
Arjun Mittal

Arjun Mittal

Asked on 23 December, 2019

Against whom has Pragya Thaku filed a complaint?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya Thakur filed complaint against SpiceJet.

Aradhya Rangan

Aradhya Rangan

Asked on 23 December, 2019

Which seat had Pragya Thakur booked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya Thakur had booked seat 1A on SG2489 flight.

Ajay Venkatesan

Ajay Venkatesan

Asked on 23 December, 2019

Why did SpiceJet want Pragya to change her seat?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The first row in Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater) is reserved for emergency and is not given to passengers traveling on wheelchair.

Ishan Powar

Ishan Powar

Asked on 23 December, 2019

Which constituency does Pragya Thakur represent?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya Thakur is an MP from Bhopal.

