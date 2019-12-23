23 Dec 2019
On SpiceJet flight, passenger confronts Pragya Thakur, video goes viral
India
BJP's Pragya Thakur, infamous for finding her way to controversies, is back in the news. The parliamentarian from Bhopal filed a complaint against SpiceJet claiming its crew misbehaved with her.
But the airlines had a different story to tell.
And now, a clip, in which a co-passenger reminded Pragya of her duties has gone viral with netizens calling him a "hero".
Here's what happened.
Backstory
First, let's tell you what went down
The altercation started over seat-allocation on a Bhopal bound flight.
The 49-year-old had booked seat 1A on SG2489 flight and paid extra for it. She came to Delhi Airport on her own wheelchair.
However, in the Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which was operating on that route, the first row is reserved for emergency, hence, the crew asked her to move.
Allegations
Claiming crew was rude to her, Pragya filed a complaint
Despite repeated pleas, Pragya didn't cooperate, causing the flight to delay by nearly 45 minutes.
In fact, after the flight landed in Bhopal, she refused to de-board and later claimed the crew was rude to her.
"They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she said.
Response
Thereafter, SpiceJet said Pragya's stubbornness delayed the flight
Responding to the allegations, SpiceJet said all Pragya was asked to do was shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row).
"Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Hon'ble Smt. Thakur as she refused to change her seat (sic)," SpiceJet's spokesperson said.
The spokesperson revealed the flight took off after Pragya changed seats. Apologizing for the delay, SpiceJet assured it doesn't compromise on safety.
Video
Not only crew, even co-passenger tried reasoning with Pragya
Like SpiceJet pointed out, other passengers on the flight, obviously got frustrated due to the turn of events.
Amid the chaos, one man stepped up and reminded Pragya her job was not to cause trouble to others.
"You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight," the man can be heard saying in the viral clip.
Details
Man told Pragya she can't hold 50 people at ransom
Notably, when Pragya said there must have been some reason why she isn't traveling through first-class, the man replied, "First class is not your right."
He added, "You should have moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom."
You can watch the video here