In the wake of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, Section 144 of CrPC, which bans the gathering of four or more people, was imposed in Mandi House area of New Delhi today.
But despite the prohibitory orders, protesters gathered at the area and registered their disobedience.
Notably, restrictions were also imposed in North-East Delhi, and Red Fort areas.
Recently, innumerable Indians protested against the newly-implemented CAA, claiming it contradicts the secular fabric of India.
The law allows persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, to get Indian citizenship.
Its critics said that coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which BJP said it would implement nationwide, CAA will become dangerous and could be used as a tool to target minorities.
