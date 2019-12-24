India to get first Chief of Defense Staff: Details here
India
In what qualifies as a historic move, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the position of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in his Independence Day speech.
The CDS will serve as a bridge between all three arms of the military and the government.
Here's everything you need to know about it.
Long wait
Two decades ago, CDS post was recommended by top committee
India is getting a CDS after a long wait of almost two decades. It was in 2001 when the Kargil Review Committee, formed to assess the damage of the war, recommended that such a post should be created.
Even after top military officers suggested that CDS would make things easier, the idea never materialized, until PM Modi announced the same.
Designation
CDS will be a four-star general
Like the three chiefs of Navy, Army, and Air Force, the CDS will also be a four-star general. In all probability, CDS will be ahead in only protocol.
The CDS will be the principal advisor to Defense Minister on tri-service matters.
However, as far as their respective services are concerned, the three chiefs will continue to apprise the Defense Minister.
Responsibilities
Described as 'first among equals', CDS will streamline operations
The CDS will not exercise any military command but will be tasked with providing integrated inputs of services to relevant authorities.
And the most important responsibility of CDS will be to streamline operations, logistics, training, support services, communications, repairs, and maintenance.
The CDS will also have to ensure that infrastructure is utilized in an optimal manner, and will prepare strategy papers on military matters.
Rules
The CDS can't join a government office
However, after a person demits the illustrious post, he/she will not be eligible to hold any other government office.
He/she will also be prohibited from joining a private job without prior approval for a period of five years.
If reports are to be believed, current Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who is serving a rare three-year full term, will be the first CDS.
Speech
Like PM pointed out, CDS will make forces more effective
As far as salary is concerned, the CDS will draw the same remuneration as the service chiefs. However, the term of CDS is undecided.
It's worth highlighting that all permanent members of the UNSC have equivalent posts.
In his I-Day speech, PM Modi had said CDS would make forces more effective, and by the looks of it, this does seem like a good idea.