Everything you need to know about applying for birth certificate
India
The birth certificate is an important official document that is mandatory for availing various services/benefits offered by the government.
It documents the name, gender, parents' names, date and place of birth of a person. It's a crucial document that serves various purposes, but its primary purpose is to prove one's age.
From the required documents to the application process, here's everything to know.
Details
Birth certificate issuing authorities in India, and required documents
In urban areas, the authority to issue birth certificates lies with Municipal Corporations or Councils, while Gram Panchayats issue these certificates at the village level.
Documents required to apply for birth certificate of a child are proof of birth letter in hospital (provided by concerned hospital), parents' birth certificates and marriage certificate, and address proof (Voter-ID, electricity/gas/water/telephone bill, passport, ration card, Aadhaar card, etc.).
Online process
How to apply for a birth certificate online?
One can register for birth certificate online on the CRS portal. They should select "General Public Signup", provide their details, and register. They will receive a confirmation email.
After logging in, they must fill the application form. They should print this form and visit the concerned Registrar Office along with other required documents. Birth certificate will be delivered by post after the entire process.
Offline process
What is the offline process for obtaining birth certificate?
For registering offline, one must visit the concerned Municipal Corporation/Panchayat and submit the required documents to get a birth certificate form.
If the child is born at a hospital, the Medical Officer in charge will issue a letter that should also be submitted.
After the birth certificate form is filled and submitted, the details are verified. The certificate is delivered by post after verification.
Information
Apply for birth certificate within 21 days of child's birth
One must apply for a birth certificate within 21 days of their child's birth. However, if the birth isn't registered within 21 days due to any reason, the same can be registered under the Delayed Registration provisions. A late fee is charged in such cases.
Procedure
How adults without birth certificate can apply for one
Adults who don't have a birth certificate should visit the Municipal Corporation or Gram Panchayat of their place of birth.
They need to provide details like place, date, and time of their birth to the registrar, submit the required documents like Aadhaar card, an educational certificate and address proof, and pay the nominal registration fees. After verification, their birth certificate will be issued.