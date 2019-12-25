Adityanath's 'revenge': Rampur seeks Rs. 14.86 lakh in protest damages
India
Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to take "revenge" against people responsible for damage to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
On Tuesday, the Rampur district administration slapped 28 people with a notice to recover damage to government property including police vehicles, protection gear, batons, etc.
The administration has sought damages worth Rs. 14.86 lakh.
Damages
Damage recovery sought for police jeep, motorcycles, helmets, etc.
According to The Indian Express, the Rampur district administration served identical notices to 28 people citing damages amounting to Rs. 14,86,500.
This includes Rs. 7,50,000 for a damaged Bhot police station jeep, Rs. 65,000 for a sub-inspector's motorcycle, Rs. 90,000 for City Kotwali police station motorcycle.
The notice also mentions damages to a wireless set, hooter/loudspeaker, 10 dandas, three helmets, three body protectors, etc.
Details
Police submitted videos/photos as evidence against 28 persons
The notices were served in line with a government order to recover damages to public property from those responsible as per an old Allahabad High Court ruling.
The police have submitted evidence against the 28 people in the form of video footage or photographs obtained from the media or locals.
The notice also seeks an explanation as to why the recoveries shouldn't be made.
Quote
Submit notice response within a week: Rampur District Magistrate
Notably, Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told TIE, "They have been asked to submit their response within a week, otherwise the process of recovery against them will be started."
Singh added, "Of the 28, a few have been arrested while raids are on to trace others. An accused and his family can submit evidence to support their plea that they've been wrongly booked."
Accused
'No money... How can we pay compensation?'
Zameer is among the 31 who was arrested in connection with the Rampur violence. His mother, Munni Begum, told TIE that she hasn't received a notice.
However, she claimed her son was wrongfully arrested from their Nai Basti home on Sunday afternoon.
She asked, "We don't even have money to arrange a lawyer for Zameer. How can we pay any compensation?"
Information
Others also claimed arrested family members were home during violence
Further, Mehmood, Zameer's neighbor, was also arrested, however, his brother-in-law claimed he was home on Saturday when the violence erupted. The wife of one Pappu—arrested for arson—also said he was home on Saturday, but the police arrested him anyway. All three were sent to jail.
Protests
31 people arrested, 1 dead in Rampur violence
In total, the police had arrested 31 people and identified 150 others for alleged involvement in Saturday's violence, which left one dead. The 22-year-old deceased had suffered a bullet injury.
Across Uttar Pradesh, 16 people have died in violence over the past few days, the police said, however, certain reports peg the death toll to be higher.
Arrests
In Kanpur, 21,500 were booked for violence
In other regions of Uttar Pradesh, too, locals alleged that family members were arrested from homes. In Bijnor's Nehtaur, the police allegedly vandalized homes before taking people into custody, reports said. In Bijnor, 146 people have reportedly been arrested.
In Kanpur, a shocking 21,500 were booked for violence.
Meanwhile, videos emerged online showing police officers themselves damaging public property.
History
Last week, 60 Muzaffarnagar shops were sealed after violence
Last Thursday, after violence erupted in Lucknow and Sambhal, CM Adityanath had said, " All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses."
Thereafter, 67 shops were shut in Muzaffarnagar as the police investigated why the shops were closed during protests on Friday and why a mob had gathered around in the shops' vicinity.