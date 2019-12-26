Places in Delhi to donate warm clothes, blankets this winter
India
As winter is here, many people must be busy upgrading their winter wardrobe with new sweaters, jackets, boots, and other things.
We all have warm clothes lying around that aren't being used anymore. Instead of hoarding them, you can donate them to the less fortunate this winter.
If you wish to donate warm clothes/blankets (in good condition) in Delhi-NCR, these NGOs/organizations can help.
#1 and #2
Goonj and Uday Foundation
Delhi-based NGO, Goonj, accepts donations of clothes, gloves, jackets, blankets, and anything else that can help keep the homeless warm. Goonj is located in Delhi's Sarita Vihar and one can reach the NGO on +911141401216.
Uday Foundation in Adchini is another NGO that accepts donations of warm clothes, blankets, etc. The Foundation can also help in organizing donation drives. Its contact number is +911126561333.
#3 and #4
Agewell Foundation and Clothes Box Foundation
Agewell Foundation, which works for the welfare of needy and homeless old people, organizes "Share The Warmth Campaign" every winter; one can drop off warm clothes/blankets at their pick-up points. It's located in Lajpat Nagar-2 and can be contacted on +911129836486.
One can also donate warm clothes to Clothes Box Foundation, Gurugram; drop-off and home pick-up facilities are available. Its contact number is +917838371356.
#5 and #6
Share At Door Step (SADS) and Asha Bhawan
Bengaluru-based Share At Door Step (SADS) is a social venture that organizes campaigns for donating clothes/goods to partner NGOs. SADS has 100 NGO partners across eight cities. Its contact number is +918884784742.
One can donate clothes/blankets to Asha Bhawan Trust of India, which works for the homeless and those suffering from drug addiction. It has centers in Janakpuri, Govindpuri, and Gurugram (contact number: +919250928910).
#7 and #8
HelpAge India and Pahel
HelpAge India works for the welfare of the less fortunate elderly in the country. The organization helps donors find old-age homes in their area where there's a requirement of warm clothes/blankets. Its contact number is +911141688956.
Pahel, an NGO with a focus on education and hygiene, also organizes clothes collection drives regularly. One can get in touch with Pahel on +919810209649 for more details.
#9 and #10
Give India and Dream Girl Foundation
Give India is an organization that works for children and old people, especially in areas like education, health, etc. Apart from monetary contributions, it also accepts clothes as donations. Its center is located in Gurugram. More details are available on its website.
Dream Girl Foundation in Gurugram, which works for the welfare of underprivileged girls, also accepts clothes donations. Its contact number is +91987313313.