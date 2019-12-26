India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
NRC BJP CAA Delhi Rawat AIMIM
Ask NewsBytes
Devansh Khan

Devansh Khan

Asked on 26 December, 2019

When will Bipin Rawat retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bipin Rawat will retire on December 31.

Shreya Rodrigues

Shreya Rodrigues

Asked on 26 December, 2019

What does CAA stand for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA stands for Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rajesh Yadav

Rajesh Yadav

Asked on 26 December, 2019

What will CAA do?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA will make it easier for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India to get Indian citizenship.

Shreya Das

Shreya Das

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Who slammed Bipin Rawat for his comments on CAA?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bipin Rawat was slammed by politicians like Digvijaya Singh and Asaduddin Owaisi.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline