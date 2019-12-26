Arrested for sedition, activist Akhil Gogoi's home raided by NIA
The National Investigation Agency raided RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday.
Gogoi has been in the agency's custody since December 17 after Assam police arrested him earlier this month.
The activist was arrested as a preventive measure as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act raged in Assam.
Here are more details.
NIA raid
NIA team started raid at Gogoi's home at 7 am
According to Northeast Now, an NIA team arrived at Gogoi's residence at Nizarapar in Guwahati's Chandmari locality at 7 am and started conducting searches.
A separate NIA team raided the office of the peasant organization Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in Gandhibasti. Gogoi is the leader and founder of KMSS.
Reportedly, NIA officials seized Gogoi's PAN card, voter ID, bank documents, etc.
Information
NHPC documents also seized from Gogoi's possession
The NIA also seized documents related to the state-controlled National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC) from Gogoi's possession. Notably, NHPC is the company responsible for the construction of the Subansiri hydroelectric power project, which Gogoi has opposed.
Arrest
Gogoi arrested on December 12 after staging protest against CAA
Gogoi was arrested by the police in Jorhat district on December 12 as a preventive measure after he staged a sit-in protest outside the district Deputy Commissioner's office.
He was then handed over to the NIA, which booked him under IPC Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion/race, etc.) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration).
Information
Gogoi also charged under UAPA Sections 18, 39
Gogoi was also booked under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and Section 39 (support given to terrorist organization) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPAA). Reportedly, Gogoi is currently lodged at the Panbazar police station in Guwahati.
Case
Gogoi to be produced in special NIA court today
The NIA had sought 20-day custody for Gogoi, however, a special court sent him to 10-day NIA custody on December 17.
The next day, he was flown to NIA's headquarters in Delhi for interrogation over suspected Maoist links. He was flown back to Guwahati on Wednesday and will be produced in a special NIA court on Thursday.