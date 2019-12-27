Rajasthan: Probe launched after 10 infants die in Kota hospital
India
The Rajasthan government on Friday sent a team of officials to the JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, where 10 newborns died in a 28-hour period.
The hospital has also launched a probe after the shocking number of deaths came to the fore. Reportedly, this month till December 24, a total of 77 children have died at the hospital.
Here are more details.
Details
10 infants died at JK Lon on Monday and Tuesday
Reportedly, between December 1 and December 24, a total of 77 children died at the JK Lon Hospital. Till December 24 this year, 940 deaths have been reported.
On the 23rd and 24th December alone, 10 infants (five boys and five girls aged 1 day-1 year) were reported to have died.
However, the hospital denied allegations of negligence.
Hospital’s defense
Infants didn't die of negligence: Hospital Superintendent
Hospital Superintendent Dr. HL Meena said Wednesday, "After investigating, we have found that all the 10 deaths were normal and (the infants) didn't die of negligence."
Head of Pediatrics, Amrit Lal Bairwa, said the deaths are "not alarming" and fall under the "acceptable" number of 20% infant mortalities, according to national NICU records.
Bairwa also claimed that the patients were especially critical when admitted.
Information
Infants suffered from serious ailments, claimed hospital
In its probe, the hospital reported that it has found no negligence on its part and all resources and equipment were functioning properly. The report also said that the deceased infants suffered from serious ailments such as Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy and septicemia.
Negligence
However, sources claimed hospital was hiding facts
However, sources told IANS that the hospital administration is trying to hide facts to evade accountability.
The sources claimed that out of the 535 life-saving equipment at the JK Lon Hospital, 320 were not functional.
They also claimed that only 27 out of 71 infant warmers were working.
Separately, sources at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's office said he's personally looking into the situation.
Govt response
Rajasthan govt launches probe; promises strict action
On Friday, CM Gehlot sent a team to investigate the deaths of the 10 infants at the hospital. Gehlot promised strict action against those found guilty.
Medical education secretary Vaibhav Galeria has been instructed to visit Kota and submit a detailed report urgently.
Galeria said the hospital has been dealing with a staff crisis, however, he refused to comment until the investigation is complete.
Information
Kota MP urged immediate action against infant deaths
Lok Sabha speaker and Kota MP Om Birla also tweeted, "The untimely death of 10 newborns in 48 hours in JK Lone Maternal and Child Hospital of Kota, my parliamentary constituency, is a matter of concern. Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter."