Jaitley: Remembering the man (behind the politician) on his birth-anniversary
Finance Minister in Prime Minister Modi's first term and a highly-regarded parliamentarian, Arun Jaitley would have turned 67 today.
He was an impeccable orator, BJP's troubleshooter, and a remarkable lawyer, but he also had certain qualities which many aren't aware of.
Here's looking at the lesser-known side of Jaitley on his birth anniversary.
Kids of Jaitley's cook and driver studied with his children
A luminary in the field of both politics and law, Jaitley's warmth will always be remembered. He treated the children of those who worked for him, as his own and funded their education.
The kids of his cook and driver studied in the same school where Jaitley's children were enrolled.
Not only this but he also facilitated their higher studies and sent them abroad.
Jaitley gifted car to his aide's son in 2005
Thanks to Jaitley, one of the daughters of his cook, Joginder, is studying in London.
Further, had it not been for Jaitley's help, the two children of Gopal Bhandari, said to be extremely close to the BJP leader, wouldn't have become a doctor and engineer.
In fact, in 2005, Jaitley gifted a car to the son of his aide OP Sharma.
Jaitley handed over his law practice to former understudy
In 2009, Jaitley pulled shutters down on his well-established law practice and handed it over to his erstwhile understudy Maninder Singh. Interestingly, Jaitley didn't know how to drive a car and never had a driving license.
The BJP stalwart loved Mont Blanc pens
Jaitley had a fine taste and loved Mont Blanc pens. The "writing instruments" of the German company were always found on his desk.
Such was Jaitley's penchant for these pens, that he was among the few in India to order the latest edition as soon as they were announced. If unavailable here, he ordered them from abroad.
Jaitley preferred customized shoes and lavish watches
Jaitley had a thing for luxurious items. When it came to shoes, he liked John Lobb, a company which makes customized shoes. He also loved wearing high-end watches, with Swiss company Patek Philippe being his favorite. Jaitley also relished fine shawls.
Jaitley was a foodie, suggested restaurants to Advani
Those who know Jaitley remember him as a food connoisseur.
BJP veteran LK Advani once revealed, "A food lover, he never failed to recommend good restaurants. Also on every Deepawali, he made it a point to come with his family to our home to wish us."
Professor Raj Kumar Bhatia, who worked with Jaitley during his DU days, also had a similar opinion.
Jaitley couldn't resist sweets, revealed an old friend
Bhatia, who was the ABVP President when Jaitley headed DUSU, said, "We loved trying out different cuisines. Sweets were something that we couldn't resist." It was this love for food which made journalist Virendra Kapoor refer to the duo as "Gourmet".
Jaitley's room has portrait of his late friend Madhavrao Scindia
Jaitley never mixed politics and friendship. He was extremely close to senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, and the living room in his house at upscale Kailash Colony has a portrait of the late leader.
Notably, after Scindia died in a plane crash, Jaitley accompanied his son Jyotiraditya to bring the mortal remains back.
The room also has a portrait of late hotelier-cum-politician Lalit Suri.
Jaitley was approachable for journalists, helped Congress leaders
Jaitley's art of making friends made him BJP's go-to man in Lutyens' club.
Journalists approached him to understand the complex reforms of the government, and when he was the leader of the Opposition, ruling Congress knocked on his doors to get key bills passed.
He teamed up with UPA-I's minister Prithvi Raj Chavan to draft an acceptable document on nuclear liability.
Jaitley was everyone's favorite politician. He is being deeply missed!
About Jaitley, PM Modi said he was a valued friend, and it is absolutely true. It was Jaitley who paved the path for the Gujarat Chief Minister's rise in New Delhi, at a time when many in BJP thought stalwarts were being sidelined.
Never taking the hardline Hindutva approach, Jaitley was the saffron party's man for all seasons, and a media favorite.