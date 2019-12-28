Go to Pakistan, says Meerut SP while threatening anti-CAA protestors
India
Days after five people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut amid violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a shocking video clip has surfaced.
In the video, Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh is heard telling protestors to "go to Pakistan." He also threatened to arrest residents of an entire lane.
Notably, the UP Police is already under fire for allegedly using excessive force.
Video
Here's what happened
Reportedly, the video was filmed on December 20—the day of the clash which killed five—at Meerut's Lisari Gate.
In the video, the SP tells three people, "The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan." Another cop interjects with a threat to "blacken" their entire lives.
"You eat here, but sing praises of another place," the SP then says.
Quote
'Will lock up every man from every house in jail'
The SP can be heard threatening the residents, saying, "I am familiar with this lane now. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother."
Addressing the three residents, SP Singh says, "If something happens in this lane, you will pay the price."
He adds, "I will sort out this lane. I will lock up every man from every house in jail."
Twitter Post
You can watch the controversial video here
अब तक #TrollArmy कहती थी - पाकिस्तान जाओ। लेकिन अब @Uppolice का अफ़सर कहने लगा है - पाकिस्तान जाओ ।ये लोकतंत्र के नाम पर अराजकता , गुंडागर्दी और बेशर्मी का नंगा नाच है। pic.twitter.com/HA1zs2Rd1V— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) December 27, 2019
Singh’s clarification
Anti-social elements were raising pro-Pakistan slogans, says Meerut SP
Singh later defended his statements claiming "anti-social elements" were raising pro-Pakistan slogans.
He said 3-4 people in their early 20s were raising pro-Pakistan slogans and ran away when the police arrived. They have been photographed, Singh said.
"These slogans were vitiating the already sensitive environment in the area following which I asked them to go to Pakistan," India Today quoted him as saying.
Quote
Meerut ADG also defended SP Singh
Addressing the situation, Additional Director General (Meerut) Prashant Kumar said, "Stones were being pelted, anti-India/pro-neighboring country slogans were being raised...PFI (Islamic militant organization) pamphlets were being distributed."
He added, "If the situation was normal, then the choice of words could've been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile. Our officers showed a lot of restraint. There was no firing by the police."
Protests
5 dead in Meerut as anti-CAA protests turn violent
As the nation was swept by the uproar over CAA, which makes religion a criterion for the grant of Indian citizenship to immigrants, five people were killed in Meerut on December 20.
The deceased have been identified as Meerut residents Mohsin, Aasif, Zahir, Aalim, and Delhi resident Asif.
The protests witnessed baton-charging and tear gas-shelling and the internet was suspended to "curb rumor-mongering."
Uttar Pradesh
Across UP, anti-CAA protests led to 19 deaths
Although similar incidents have been reported across India, with 19 dead, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of fatalities during protests. Most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.
Initially, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh denied responsibility. However, on Friday, he took responsibility for one death in Bijnor.
He maintained that protestors themselves used illegal firearms during demonstrations.