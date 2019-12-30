India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayodhya Case
Finance Act 2017
Rafale Deal
RTI
Sabarimala
Supreme Court
-- dismissed all petitions challenging its
-- referred the
-- said that the CJI's office is a public authority and hence falls under the transparency law's ambit . The court was hearing a petition challenging
-- struck down rules under the Act on the appointment of tribunals . It also questioned the correctness of the Aadhaar judgment as the
-- unanimously paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in
, a five-judge bench--headed by then-CJI
, a three-judge
, effectively giving a clean-chit to the
, not even the CJI's office . A five-judge bench--headed by
, the
, the court also dismissed all review petitions challenging the
:
.
. #ThatWas2019: Here's a review of
. A five-judge bench--headed by then-Chief Justice of
. In
. On
's
's ambit . On
's historic verdict on
's landmark
's office under
's ruling in the matter.
2017
2018
2019
3:2
36
65
70-year-long
70-year-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi
Aadhaar Act
and
Ayodhya
Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute in
being passed as Money Bill to a larger bench to examine the decision's validity . A five-judge
bench . On
bench--headed by
bench--headed by then-CJI
Bill
brought
case referred to seven-judge
case to a larger seven-judge bench in a
Chief Justice
CJI
CJI Gogoi
CJI SA Bobde
clarified in
Dassault Aviation
deal case . The
December
Delhi
Delhi HC
dispute case . In another impactful ruling, on
Ended
finally came to an end with the
French
French Dassault Aviation
Gogoi
government . The court said that the petitions were found to have``no merit . ''
had its special status stripped, and the students of
has been quite
held that no
India
India Ranjan Gogoi
Information Act
is exempt from the scope of the Right to
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jammu
judgments . The
Kashmir
Mandir wahi banega :
Money Bill
Narendra Modi
November
November 13
November 14
November 9
One
order, which lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the shrine.
pleas challenging its
presided over . Here are some of the key rulings the apex court delivered
Rafale
Rafale fighter jet deal with the
Ranjan Gogoi
referred the case on the Finance Act
returned to power ,
Review petitions in Rafale deal case dismissed.
ruling in the
SC
split verdict . The apex court was presiding over a batch of
struck down rules on tribunals in Finance Act
that the
ThatWas2019
the year
then-CJI Gogoi
this year
triggered a nationwide movement like the Opposition never could . The politically-charged climate was only mirrored in the many cases the
verdict had refused to probe corruption allegations over the Centre 's
verdict was``not the last word . ''
verdict.
was also passed as a Money
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline