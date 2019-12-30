Fog blinds Delhi: Weather department issues red alert
India
A thick blanket of fog has covered Delhi and neighboring areas, affecting rail, road and air traffic.
In several areas of the national capital, visibility slipped to below 50 meters.
As many as 30 trains, either originating from or bound for Delhi, are running late. Separately, normal operations were suspended at the airport.
The weather department has already sounded a red alert.
Here's more.
History
This might be Delhi's second coldest December since 1901
Delhi is on its way to witness the second coldest December in 118 years. The mean maximum temperature this December is expected to be 19.15 degrees Celsius.
Notably, the MMT went below 20 degree Celsius only on four occasions after 1901- in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.
In 1997, MMT was recorded at 17.3 degree Celsius and a cold wave lasted 17 days.
Fog
Dense fog led to an accident in Greater Noida
Reportedly, fog has also claimed lives. Around 11:30 pm last night, a car plunged into a canal in Greater Noida, killing six of 11 passengers traveling in it.
Meanwhile, North India will have to battle this unfavorable weather for another two days, at the very least.
Courtesy the chill, schools were closed in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Twitter Post
Low visibility reported from Anand Vihar
Low visibility in Delhi-NCR due to fog; latest visuals from Anand Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/5ACTDhMIJl— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019
Information
Not only mercury, air quality plummeted too
The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung this morning was 2.6 degree Celsius, whereas, in Palam, it was recorded at 2.9 degree Celsius. Like mercury, air quality also dipped. The AQI was recorded at 462 and 494 in Anand Vihar and Okhla Phase 2 respectively.
Flights
IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara informed passengers about services being impacted
About the services at Delhi Airport, an official said, "Normal operations have been suspended at Delhi airport due to poor visibility. Only CAT III B (instrument landing system) compliant pilots can land."
Meanwhile, airlines also asked fliers to be prepared for an impending ordeal.
On Twitter, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara, informed passengers that flights will be affected due to poor visibility.
Twitter Post
Departure, arrivals will be affected: SpiceJet
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Kishangarh (KQH), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 30, 2019
Tips
As temperatures fall, remember to take care of your health
While winters bring lethargy along, it's really important to pay attention to your health.
Apart from covering oneself, it's advised to drink at least four-five glasses of lukewarm water daily. Doctors suggest using oil heaters as opposed to traditional heaters, that leave atmosphere dry.
And while driving, keep headlights on low beam, stick to your lane, keep windows clean, and never overtake.
Donation
This season, spare a thought for the underprivileged
Now, no one likes stepping out of covers in winters, but for thousands, getting a blanket/warm clothes qualifies as a luxury. So, this year, rather than hoarding old items, donate them.
You can get in touch with NGOs like Goonj (+911141401216) or Uday Foundation (+911126561333) or Agewell Foundation (+911129836486) for donations.
Organizations like HelpAge India (+911141688956) and Pahel (+919810209649) can be contacted too.