#NewYearsEve: All about the traffic restrictions in Delhi, tonight
Getting to the heart of New Delhi for New Year's celebrations will not be easy tonight, courtesy the number of restrictions that cops have put.
Vehicles, that don't have a pass, will be stopped more than a kilometer away from Connaught Place and India Gate, reports TOI.
Not only this but vehicles will not be allowed to move at C-hexagon either.
Here's more.
Arrangements
You will have to ditch your vehicle today
Hoping to minimize hooliganism, cops have made elaborate arrangements for tonight.
As per orders, only pedestrians will be allowed on Barakhamba Road, Minto Road, Janpath, KG Marg, and Panchkuian Road.
Further, parking slots at CP will be handed over on the first-come-first-serve basis, that too only to pass holders.
Separately, security has been tightened at India Gate, as some protests have been planned.
Details
Visitors advised to not head towards zoo
Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, said when a large number of pedestrians gather at C-hexagon, India Gate will be shut and the crowd will be diverted through connecting roads.
"We have asked visitors to avoid heading to the zoo in their personal vehicles to avoid parking hassles and congestion," he added.
Further, all roads leading to the Parliament will be blocked.
Restrictions
You won't be allowed to take these roads
Moreover, no vehicle will be permitted to go towards CP beyond Mandi House, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor Place after 8 pm.
Similarly, traffic arrangements have also been made in areas like Saket, GK, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, and Hauz Khas.
Do you know?
Meanwhile, motorists were advised to alternative routes
Delhi Police has advised motorists to take alternative routes for North-South direction. This includes taking the Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or plying on roads like Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and Mother Teresa Crescent Road.
Twitter Post
To avoid congestion, DMRC has put restrictions as well
New Year Eve Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2019
To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train.
Please plan your journey accordingly.
Order
Cops also issued warnings to farmhouse owners regarding celebratory firing
Not only Central Delhi, but cops have also strengthened the security at other "happening" locations too.
Police personnel have been deployed at markets, malls, restaurants, and pubs.
Patrolling at farmhouses of South Delhi has also increased, and police have issued diktats pertaining to celebratory farming.
Local police, PCR, and traffic police will keep a check on drunk driving. Women constables have also been deployed.