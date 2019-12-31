India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Bipin Rawat
Cds 2019
Cds 2020
Cds Bipin Rawat
Cds Chief
Cds Chief Of Defence Staff
Cds Form
Cds Of India
Cds Rawat
Chief Defence Staff
Chief Of Defence Staff
Narendra Modi
27th Chief
Abdulla Shahid
Army
Army Staff
Cabinet Committee
Cabinet Committee on Security
CCS
CDS
Defense Ministry
Defense Staff
Department of Military Affairs
DMA
Doklam
First CDS Bipin Rawat
Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
General Bipin Rawat
Gorkha
Indian Army
Maldives
Military Affairs
National War Memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Rawat
United States
US Department
US Department of State
US-I
 
Ask NewsBytes
Angel Gavde

Angel Gavde

Asked on 31 December, 2019

When did Bipin Rawat take over as CDS?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bipin Rawat took over as CDS on December 31, 2019.

Reyansh Mittal

Reyansh Mittal

Asked on 31 December, 2019

What does CDS stand for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CDS stands for Chief of Defense Staff.

Arjun Mittal

Arjun Mittal

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Who is Bipin Rawat's successor?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manoj Mukund Naravane is Bipin Rawat's successor.

Ananya Singh

Ananya Singh

Asked on 31 December, 2019

When was the post of CDS announced?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The post of CDS was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline