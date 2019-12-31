India
Ask NewsBytes
Aanya Mehta

Aanya Mehta

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Who is the 28th chief of Indian Army?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manoj Mukund Naravane is the 28th Army Chief.

Ayaan Sarin

Ayaan Sarin

Asked on 31 December, 2019

How old is Manoj Mukund Naravane?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

He is 59 years old.

Aradhya Kadam

Aradhya Kadam

Asked on 31 December, 2019

When did Manoj Mukund Naravane join Army?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, in 1980.

Vivaan Gavde

Vivaan Gavde

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Who is India's first CDS?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bipin Rawat is the first CDS of India.

