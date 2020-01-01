Industrialist Puneet Agrawal and 5 relatives die in tragic accident
In a tragic accident on New Year's eve, business tycoon Puneet Agrawal and five of his relatives died as an elevator crashed at a farmhouse in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.
Agrawal, one of MP's top industrialists, was celebrating New Year's eve at the farmhouse when the lift crashed.
His wife, Neeti, was critically injured in the crash and is battling for her life.
Details
Incident occurred near Patalpani waterfalls
According to ANI, the accident occurred near the Patalpani waterfalls in Mhow when the family was taking a temporary lift to reach the top of an under-construction tower.
A PTI report identified the deceased as Puneet Agrawal (53), his daughter Palak Agrawal (27), her husband Kalpesh (28) and three children: Nav Agrawal, Arya Veer, and Gaurav.
What happened
Family wanted to take view of hills; lift crashed
Sources told The Times of India that the family was celebrating New Year's and decided to take a view of the hills near Patalpani from one of the towers Agrawal is constructing as part of converting the region into a tourist attraction.
The group of seven had taken a temporary elevator used to ferry workers.
Unfortunately, the elevator malfunctioned and cascaded down 100 ft.
Information
Puneet Agrawal declared brought dead at hospital
Reportedly, the family was then rushed to a hospital. While Puneet Agrawal was declared dead on arrival, the others died during preliminary treatment. Neeti, the sole survivor, is undergoing treatment at the Choithram Hospital in Indore and remains critical. The police is investigating the crash.
Business
Puneet Agrawal is the owner and promoter of PATH
Puneet Agrawal was the owner and promoter of Prakash Asphalting and Toll Highways (PATH) India Private Limited.
He started out as a building contractor fifteen years ago and received his first contract for the construction of a four-lane toll highway on the Rau-Khalghat road in 2004.
The firm now owns around 100 toll highways across India.