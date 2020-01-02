Burning building collapses in Delhi's Peeragarhi, several feared trapped
India
In a tragic turn of events, a building in Delhi's Peeragarhi collapsed on Thursday morning, when fire fighting operations were underway.
The factory caught fire and seven tenders were rushed to the spot.
However, during the process of dousing the blaze, a blast occurred that brought down the building.
Several people including fire-fighters are feared to be trapped.
Here's more.
Details
Fire department received first call at 4:23 am
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said the department received a call about the blaze at 4:23 am. The factory is located at Udyog Nagar.
Reportedly, 35 fire engines are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.
Expressing concern, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he is monitoring the situation.
"Praying for the safety of those trapped," the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote.
Twitter Post
Here are the visuals from the spot
Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/q5uGdxkOUL— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
Looking back
Last month, fire in Anaj Mandi area killed 43
This incident comes just days after a massive fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area killed 43 people, most of whom were migrant laborers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
The Anaj Mandi inferno was the second deadliest fire tragedy of Delhi, after the 1997 Uphaar cinema incident in which 59 people lost their lives and more than 100 were injured.
Toll
In 2019, 90 people died due to fire tragedies
According to a report in Asian Age, 90 people died in Delhi due to fire tragedies in 2019.
The rise in a number of tragedies shows civic agencies haven't learned any lesson.
But if authorities are to be believed, most of the establishments where such incidents happen are illegal. As per Garg, 2,372 NOCs have been issued to hotels and factories till now.