Kota: 103 infants die at one hospital in a month
India
The recent reports of children's deaths at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, have raised a serious alarm about the healthcare provisions at the facility.
In nearly a month, 103 children are reported to have died at the hospital till Thursday.
The reports prompted Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to extend support to the Rajasthan government and order an inquiry.
Infant deaths
3 more infants died at hospital on January 1, 2
In December 2019, an alarming 100 children died at Kota's government-run JK Lone Hospital.
On January 1 and 2, 2020, three more children died at the facility, ANI reported quoting officials. While one of the children died from drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred to JK Lone from another hospital.
Hospital Superintendent Dr. Suresh Dulara attributed the recent deaths to premature deliveries.
Statistics
963 infant deaths reported at JK Lone in 2019
In 2019, the total infant deaths recorded at JK Lone was 963.
However, infant deaths have constantly declined at the hospital since 2014, NDTV reported citing data from Kota district collector Om Kasera and Dr. Dulara.
In 2014, infant deaths were recorded at 7.6%, followed by 7.2% in 2015, 6.6% in 2016, 5.9% in 2017, 6.1% in 2018 and 5.7% in 2019.
Negligence
No negligence, claims hospital; inquiry finds pigs roaming on campus
Meanwhile, the hospital claimed no negligence and a state government panel had also cleared it of the deaths of 10 children on December 23 and 24. The panel's report, however, acknowledged that there was a shortage of beds.
Contrarily, a report by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found gross negligence, reporting broken windows, staff shortage, and pigs roaming on campus.
Information
Nearly half of hospital's equipment defunct: JK Lone Pediatric Department
Reportedly, the hospital's own pediatric department found that 320 of the hospital's 520 pieces of equipment, including life-saving resources, were not working. Sources even told NDTV that the hospital placed two infants into one incubator due to the shortage.
Govt response
Infant deaths have fallen; don't politicize issue: CM Gehlot
However, last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Raghu Sharma had claimed that most of the children who died were admitted to JK Lone from other hospitals in critical conditions.
On Thursday, Gehlot tweeted that the number of infant deaths at JK Lone has fallen and urged people to not politicize the issue.
He also invited the Centre to offer assistance.
Health Minister
Health Minister extends support to Rajasthan administration
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the number of deaths is "definitely higher" compared to previous years.
He said, "I have written a letter to the Rajasthan CM requesting him to look into the matter," assuring "all kind of support" from the Centre.
The Minister also pushed for a joint probe by the administration, doctors, and others to ascertain the cause behind the deaths.
Political criticism
Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath slam Congress over infants' deaths
Separately, BSP supremo Mayawati slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for not addressing the deaths of infants in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Mayawati accused Gandhi of being a political opportunist as the latter visited the homes of those killed during anti-CAA protests in UP.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath also criticized Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for being unable to understand the pain of the infants' deaths.
Information
Sonia Gandhi meets Rajasthan Congress chief; seeks explanation
Sonia Gandhi has sought an explanation from Rajasthan Congress President Avinash Pandey on the deaths of infants. The two held a meeting on Thursday. Pandey said Gandhi is "very serious" about the issue and Gehlot has already sent her a detailed report on the matter.