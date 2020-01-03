India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
CAA
Citizenship Amendment Act
Firozabad
Protest
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Police
Abdul Kalam
anti-CAA
Babri Masjid
Banne
Banne Khan
Baze Wali Gali
Chandra Vijay Singh
Chief Minister
City
CM Adityanath
CrPC Sections 107
Fasahat
Fasahat Meer Khan
Firozabad City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj Singh
Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh
Firozabad Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj Singh
Ganga Ram Hospital
Hussain
Jama Masjid
Kotla Mohalla
Kotla Pathanan
Kunwar Pankaj Singh
Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan
Mohammad Tahir
News18
Police Sachindra Patel
President APJ Abdul Kalam
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sachindra Patel
Sarfaraz
Singh
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
Sufi Ansar Hussain
Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Times of India
Times
TOI
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline