Ask NewsBytes
Chirag Das

Chirag Das

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Where was the flight bound for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The flight was bound for Delhi.

Charvi Bose

Charvi Bose

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Who are the passengers who suffered?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Skand Asim Bajpai and Surabhi Rajiv Bharadwaj suffered due to IndiGo's laxity.

Navya Bhatnagar

Navya Bhatnagar

Asked on 3 January, 2020

How much money was IndiGo ordered to pay?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

IndiGo was ordered to pay Rs. 50,000 and refund the ticket amount along with 9% interest.

Aradhya Trivedi

Aradhya Trivedi

Asked on 3 January, 2020

When did the incident take place?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The incident happened on December 31, 2018.

