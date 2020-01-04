Attention, CBSE students! 75% attendance mandatory for 10th, 12th board-exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new, stricter attendance rules for Class-10 and Class-12 students appearing for board exams.
To deal with cases of low attendance, it has mandated at least 75% attendance as on January 1, 2020, to be eligible for board exams.
CBSE has also directed its affiliated schools to calculate attendance of Class-10 and Class-12 students.
Here's more.
Details
Students with less than 75% attendance can't take board exams
According to CBSE's latest notice regarding the attendance rules, Class-10 and Class-12 students whose attendance is less than 75% as of January 1, 2020, will not be allowed to appear for board exams.
The 2020 CBSE Board Examinations for both Class-10 and Class-12 will commence from February 15. Notably, admit cards will also be issued only for students meeting the mandatory attendance requirement.
Attendance shortage
Final decision on candidates with low attendance by January 7
In its circular, CBSE also stated that affiliated schools are required to compile a list of attendance shortage cases, if any, along with supporting documents.
These lists of Class-10 and Class-12 students having less than the required attendance percentage will have to be submitted to the concerned Regional Office by January 7. The final decision on such candidates will be taken on/before January 7.
Information
Candidates with genuine reasons would be considered
Class-10 and Class-12 students having a genuine reason for their shortage of attendance will be considered by the Board. Documents supporting their cases will have to be submitted to authorities by January 7. However, no such cases will be considered after the deadline (January 7).
Reasons
Valid reasons for considering cases of attendance shortage
CBSE has also given five valid reasons for considering condonation of shortage of candidate's attendance. They include:
Prolonged illness;
Loss of father/mother or any such incident leading to absence from school and meriting special consideration;
Any other reason of similar serious nature;
Authorized participation in sports at national level organized by CBSE/SGFI;
Authorized participation at national/international level organized by recognized federations.
Changes
Other changes being introduced by CBSE from 2020
Several changes are being introduced in CBSE board exams from 2020, including a lesser number of questions in board papers.
Also, there will be two math papers for Class-10 (Standard and Basic levels). The number of internal choice questions would be 33% more for almost all Class-10 and Class-12 papers.
However, the papers will have more questions that are designed to test problem-solving/critical-thinking abilities.