India condemns attack on Sikh shrine Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
The birthplace of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev, was on Friday evening attacked by an unruly mob, prompting India to ask Pakistan to protect the Sikh community.
Gurudwara Nankana Sahib situated some 60-km away from Lahore, witnessed unprecedented scenes as an angry mob hurled stones and raised slogans, while devotees remained inside.
The mob also threatened to turn the holy shrine into a mosque.
What happened
Family of Muslim, who married Sikh girl, led the mob
The mob was led by kin of one Mohammad Hassan, who had in August 2018 abducted a Sikh teen named Jagjit Kaur and married her. The Muslim family was angry as Kaur's brother Manmohan Singh had filed a police complaint.
According to reports, Hassan's brother Imran tried to storm into the place of worship.
As he threatened Sikhs with eviction, the mob cheered.
Protest
Imran claimed police tortured his family members
The police complaint filed by the family of Kaur, who was named Ayesha Bibi after conversion, had brought both communities on edge prompting Punjab's governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar to intervene.
In one of the clips, Imran said that SHO Tassuvar Munner caught his brother Hassan, kicked his mother and slapped his sisters.
Further, he claimed Deputy Commissioner Rajna Mansoor asked them to return Ayesha.
Quote
Will ensure all Sikhs leave Nankana, said Imran
"We will ensure that there is not a single Sikh left in Nankana. And the name of this place will soon be changed from Nankana to Ghulam-e-Mustafa," Imran purportedly said. Slogans like "hum badla lenge" (we will take revenge) also filled the air.
Twitter Post
Here's a clip of the incident
Hear the video and feel the kind of terror minorities live with in Pakistan— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 3, 2020
Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place@ImranKhanPTI is urged to take action against communal trend of hatred@TimesNow @ANI @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/OrxQV1m2Kh
Fear
Obviously, Sikhs are scared; they fear things will turn uglier
The despicable attack has quite naturally scared Sikhs. Manmohan Singh told TOI, "They have attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and we are either confined to our homes or in gurudwaras."
Separately, another Sikh, who wished not to be named, feared that things will become worse now.
"This is for the first time since Partition that Muslims have attacked our gurudwara," he added.
Reaction
Meanwhile, in India, attack was condemned by everyone
The attack evoked reactions from India as well and everyone unanimously condemned it.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was also asked to do his job.
Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it. (sic)"
Twitter Post
Separately, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal urged PM Modi to help
Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib, birth place of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM @narendramodi ji to take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority. pic.twitter.com/h5SDuIxndH— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 3, 2020
Statement
Concerned about vandalism: India asked Pakistan to act
Thereafter, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Pakistan to take immediate steps for the safety of Sikhs.
"We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji," India said.
Quote
Further, India told Pakistan to preserve Nankana Sahib's sanctity
"Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings," MEA's statement added.
Details
Turning blind eye to desecration, Pakistan called it "minor incident"
While videos clearly showed Sikhs were targeted, Pakistan downplayed the act of vandalism.
In a midnight statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that two Muslim groups clashed over a minor incident at tea-stall.
Soon, the district administration intervened and arrested the accused, the foreign office said, citing inputs from authorities of Punjab District.
"Most importantly, the Gurudwara remains untouched and undamaged," the statement claimed.