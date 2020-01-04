India
Ask NewsBytes
Diya Mukopadhyay

Diya Mukopadhyay

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who is the new chief of Army?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manoj Mukund Naravane is the chief of the Army.

Vihaan Saxena

Vihaan Saxena

Asked on 4 January, 2020

When did he take office?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manoj Mukund Naravane took office on December 31, 2018.

Arnav Trivedi

Arnav Trivedi

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who was Manoj Mukund Naravane's predecessor?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bipin Rawat was Manoj Mukund Naravane's predecessor.

Aditya Mehta

Aditya Mehta

Asked on 4 January, 2020

When was Article 370 revoked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.

