Dumped for having long nose, techie drags fiancee to court
India
People get dumped for the silliest of reasons, but not everyone takes the route that a techie from Bengaluru has chosen.
The 35-year-old software engineer dragged his fiancee to court as she dumped him for having a long nose.
He wants her to be charged with forgery, but police said the allegations need to be proved first.
Read on to know what happened.
Beginning
Initially, both of them were ready for the wedding
The man, whom TOI named Ramesh, met the woman Rashmi through a matrimonial website. Hailing from HSR Layout, she worked in the US.
After keeping in touch online, they decided to get hitched.
As per Ramesh, Rashmi arrived in Bengaluru on August 13 and they met at a hotel on MG Road.
Then, Ramesh met Rashmi's sister Lakshmi and later, things were finalized.
Series of events
They got engaged, wedding date was finalized
On August 26, both families met and on September 9, Rashmi and Ramesh got engaged at the former's house.
However, on the day of the engagement, Rashmi asked Ramesh's father to change the venue from Bengaluru to Tirupati's Tirumala Temple.
Despite most of his relatives being in Bengaluru, Ramesh's father agreed. Subsequently, January 30, 2020, was fixed as the date for the wedding.
Quote
Ramesh got busy with preparations, and Rashmi flew back
"I visited Tirumala to book rooms and make other arrangements. I paid Rs. 1 lakh advance for 70 rooms and catering. I spent Rs. 4 lakh on purchasing clothes and gifts," Ramesh said. Meanwhile, Rashmi flew back to the US.
Break-up
In October, Rashmi dumped Ramesh, citing his long nose
Things were going pretty well for Ramesh when suddenly in October, Rashmi's father informed she has decided to call off the wedding.
"On October 23, I called Rashmi. She received the call and sarcastically said my nose was long and warped. She said I should get plastic surgery," Ramesh said.
She hurt him whenever he called her, and eventually blocked his number, he added.
Case
Suspecting he isn't the only one, Ramesh filed complaint
In fact, none of her family members answered Ramesh's calls. He then got a private complaint report (PCR) filed, accusing Rashmi of duping her. He thinks she did the same with other men too.
On the directions of the court, Kormangala Police registered a case on December 31, 2019, evoking Sections 417 and 420 of IPC.
Reportedly, Rashmi's sister and father were also booked.
Aftermath
Now, Ramesh has to prove his allegations
Commenting on the matter, a senior police official said Ramesh needs to prove that Rashmi indeed called off the wedding with an intention to cheat him. Only then, a charge-sheet will be filed, the cop explained.
"But if Rashmi confirms that she indeed canceled the wedding because of Ramesh's nose, we can't do much in the case," the officer underlined.