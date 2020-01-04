Fake offers, sex-chats: How BJP is garnering support for CAA
In a shocking development, a phone number shared by the BJP government to show support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act is now being made viral on Twitter under the garb of sex chats, free Netflix subscriptions, etc.
The trick here, obviously, is to get people to call, and a vote is registered in CAA's favor—a legislation that continues to face unprecedented nationwide backlash.
Details
BJP had launched toll-free number to gather support for CAA
As nationwide protests continue against CAA, the BJP on Friday launched a toll-free number '8866288662' to register support for the legislation.
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Friday, "I appeal every Indian to give a missed call to 8866288662 and register support to the CAA, a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give justice and rights to immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh."
Twitter Post
You can view Amit Shah's tweet here
मैं सभी देशवासियों से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी द्वारा पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान से आए अल्पसंख्यकों को न्याय व अधिकार देने वाले CAA पर अपना समर्थन देने के लिए 8866288662 पर missed call दें।#IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/BYPuoU2oIN— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020
Fake campaigns
8866288662 went viral with free Netflix subscription offers, sex chats
However, the number soon started popping up in enticing tweets offering free subscriptions to Netflix, free internet offers, job offers, etc.
Some Twitter users, masquerading as 'lonely women', also urged people to give them calls. Others offered sex chats on BJP's CAA support phone number.
Prominent right-winger, Pawan Durani, in a since-deleted tweet insinuated 8866288662 was Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's leaked phone number.
Information
'Best cricketer: Virat Kohli; vote at 8866288662,' reads fake campaign
After deleting the tweet about Bhatt, Durani posted another tweet saying, "Those who want Virat Kohli to be nominated as the best cricketer of the year may give a missed call to 8866288662 #ICC."
Twitter Post
Here are some of the fake offers circulating on Twitter
69 hot singles in your city want to have sex with you. 🔥— चार लोग 2.0 (@WoCharLog) January 4, 2020
Call 8866288662
Twitter Post
The 'lonely woman' trope
If someone's tryna love me or date me please now is the time I am free. Call me on 8866288662— aNOushka (@attentionsucker) January 4, 2020
Twitter Post
Fake offers for 'free internet'
Free Installation and internet upto 100mbps Just Dial 8866288662 Get 1 year free Internet. Limited time offer, free Amozan, Netflx etc— Pagan Socrates (@Pagan_Socrates) January 4, 2020
Twitter Post
Netflix India issued clarification after fake subscription offers were circulated
This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020
Call-out
BJP is resorting to honey-trapping, writes Twitter user
Soon, several other Twitter accounts combated the fake campaign, calling them "cheap tactics of the BJP IT cell."
One Twitter user wrote, "BJP is resorting to honey-trapping to get people to call the 'Support CAA' number! Good Lord!!!"
Another said in a tweet, "Combine a desperate government with an overactive, underpaid IT cell and a gullible follower base and you get..."
CAA controversy
What is CAA and why is it controversial?
The CAA accords citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Christian, and Buddhist illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
Critics say CAA violates India's secular principles by making religion a criterion for citizenship.
Others claim CAA, in conjunction with the National Register of Citizens, will work to expel Muslims, who can't be its beneficiaries.