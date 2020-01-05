Violence breaks out at JNU; masked miscreants attack students, teachers
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of Delhi witnessed massive violence on Sunday evening when a group of masked miscreants barged into the campus and attacked students and teachers.
The attackers, who were armed with sticks and stones, also damaged property on the campus. At least 20 persons, including the President of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), were injured in the incident.
Here's what went down.
Twitter Post
JNUSU President says she has been brutally attacked
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is injured after clashes broke out between students and a ‘masked mob’— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 5, 2020
“I’ve been attacked by people wearing masks”
Situation very tense in JNU.
Students were protesting against hostel fee hike.pic.twitter.com/mfG9LWUgMG
Details
JNUSU alleged involvement of ABVP in the attack
The JNUSU has alleged that BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was behind the attack on the JNU campus. However, the ABVP alleged that its members were attacked by students from leftist parties.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik to send a report on the violence, said reports.