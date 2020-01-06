What happened at JNU last night? All your questions answered
Terror took over Jawaharlal Nehru University last night when masked goons entered the campus, beat students and teachers as well as vandalized the campus. Over 20 people were injured.
In a bid to save themselves from the sledgehammer and rod wielding mob, several female students locked themselves inside hostel rooms.
The rampage continued for three hours.
Here's everything you need to know about it.
Beginning
How did the chaos start?
The mobocracy started around 6:30 pm when a "peace march", organized by the JNU Teachers' Association, was being wrapped up. Just then, some 50 masked goons entered the campus.
To note, a day before, activists of ABVP and Left clashed in the campus and faculty members advocated maintaining peace.
For almost three months now, the institute is witnessing turmoil, owing to fee hike.
Injuries
Can't talk: JNUSU President suffered grave injuries
Once the goons took over the campus, mayhem followed. Several students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were attacked.
Ghosh, who was bleeding profusely from her head was seen saying in a clip, "I was brutally attacked. I am bleeding and not in a condition to talk."
A couple of teachers also suffered injuries. The injured were taken to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital.
Horror
Mob used large stones, banged on doors and windows
A professor named Atul Sood told NDTV that the goons hurled stones big enough to break skulls. "I saw cars completely vandalized, including my car," he added.
Another unnamed female student, who locked herself inside a hostel room along with 10 others, told HT, "The mob went on banging the doors and windows of the hostel rooms. We screamed for help."
Allegations
So, who was involved in attack?
Soon after the attack, left-backed groups claimed ABVP, the student wing of RSS, was behind the violence.
But ABVP dismissed the allegations, claiming 25 of their members were injured by students affiliated to SFI, AISA, and DSF.
"Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," a tweet by the right-wing organization read.
Police inaction
While JNU was vandalized, police was blamed for laxity
While unprecedented scenes took over JNU, people looked towards the Delhi Police for help. But the cops reached late, around 7:30-8 pm.
According to Indian Express, the goons punctured tires of ambulances to stop them from entering campus and raised slogans like Na Maowad, Na Naxalwan, Sabse Upar Rashtrawad, but police didn't intervene.
Later, senior police officer Devendra Arya claimed the situation was normal.
Cops' version
Cops claimed situation became normal after flag march, students contradicted
Claiming that cops entered the campus after receiving a written statement from the administration, Arya added, "We carried out an extensive flag march. The hostel areas have been secured. There is no report of violence."
However, students claimed goons roamed despite the flag march.
Separately, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik instructing him to take necessary action.
Twitter Post
Home Ministry, which handles Delhi Police, sought a report
Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon'ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible.
Press meet
Due to dark roads, JNUTA had to cancel press conference
Notably, JNUTA had said a press conference will be held at 9 pm. However, since street lights on the entire stretch outside the campus were switched off, the press meet was canceled.
Expressing pain and anguish, Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that "a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities."
Politicians' reactions
Kejriwal was shocked, Priyanka Gandhi visited AIIMS
One of the first reactions came from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said he was shocked and asked how would the country progress if students don't feel safe inside universities.
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, who studied at JNU, also condemned the violence.
Meanwhile, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS while her brother Rahul claimed "fascists" were controlling the nation.
Twitter Post
Fascists are afraid of brave students: Rahul
The brutal attack on JNU students teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020
The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.
#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ
Support
Naturally JNU's incident has infuriated students across the nation
Fortunately, the victimized JNU students have garnered support from across the nation. Since midnight, hundreds of students from various institutions in Mumbai have gathered at Gateway of India, asking the Centre to take stringent action against the miscreants.
Similarly, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a candlelight march.
Those studying at Jadavpur University and Pune's FTII also lent support to JNU students.
Twitter Post
The protests haven't stopped
Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Details
Meanwhile, top officials of JNU have been summoned by HRD
In the wake of violence, the Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has summoned the Registrar, Proctor, and Rector of JNU to his office this morning.
Separately, Delhi Police is yet to register an FIR.
"We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register FIR," Delhi Police said today.
Twitter Post
The morning after: Here are latest visuals from JNU
Delhi: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out in the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people were injured.