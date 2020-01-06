Couldn't provide security: Senior warden of JNU's Sabarmati Hostel resigns
India
A day after the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was attacked by masked miscreants leaving over 20 (including students and teachers) injured, the senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel has resigned.
R. Meena sent her resignation to the Dean of Students on Monday.
In her handwritten letter, Meena noted she tried but couldn't provide security to the terrorized students.
That's how you fix accountability!
Backstory
Mob stormed inside JNU, attacked students, vandalized campus
On Sunday, JNU witnessed something which no other university has. Masked goons, carrying iron rods and sledgehammers, barged into the university and thrashed students and teachers alike.
The campus was also vandalized.
To save them, some female students locked themselves inside rooms and screamed for help.
The rampage carried on for three long hours and didn't stop even after police reached the varsity.
Attack
Broken glasses dot hostel floors
Visuals, that the news channels aired, showed the extent of the damage. Apart from Sabarmati, students of Mahi Mandvi Hostel and Periyar Hostel were the worst affected.
Glass windows were shattered and beddings overturned inside the rooms.
While the murderous mob continued its disgraceful action, street lights outside the JNU campus remained off hinting that it was a well-planned attack.
Statement
Furious, JNUSU blamed V-C, called him "cowardly"
Naturally, the students of JNU are terrified. And today, JNUSU, whose president Aishe Ghosh was brutally injured, called Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar "cowardly".
"This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU," said a statement from JNUSU.
Demand
JNUSU wants HRD to remove V-C
Further, JNUSU added that for seventy days students are fighting against fee hike but claimed Kumar was adamant about not making education accessible to all.
"He is using henchmen to perpetrate violence on students and vandalize the university," the union alleged, and added JNU community has only one demand.
"Either this V-C resign or the MHRD as the competent authority removes him," JNUSU said.
Twitter Post
Meanwhile, Kumar alleged hooligans want to disrupt university
This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 6, 2020
Arrests
Already facing criticism, Delhi Police hasn't arrested a single person
It's important to highlight that though more than 15 hours have passed since the incident, Delhi Police failed to make any arrests.
Merging several complaints that it received, Delhi Police lodged a single FIR.
"We are using the viral screenshots on social media and the CCTV footage to identify the attackers," senior cop Devender Arya was quoted by NDTV.