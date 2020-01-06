JNU fallout: UP-government beefs security at campuses, including AMU, BHU
The horror unleashed on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has infuriated almost everyone, and rightly so.
Since midnight, students across the nation have come out on streets to express solidarity towards the ones thrashed by goons.
While this support is commendable, Uttar Pradesh administration isn't willing to take any risks and has increased security across campuses in the state.
What happened
Background: Masked goons bled JNU students and teachers, vandalized campus
Yesterday, dozens of masked goons stormed the JNU campus to beat students and teachers and vandalize hostels including Periyar, Sabarmati, and Mahi Mandvi. The horror started at 6:30 pm and went on for some three hours.
Though police arrived, eyewitnesses alleged they did little to nothing to stop the rampage.
That all streetlights leading to JNU were switched off further emboldened the miscreants.
Demonstrations
ABVP and Left blamed one another, former protested at BHU
The fact that over 20 were injured inside campus incensed students everywhere. But different versions about the story are floating around.
ABVP, a student-wing backed by RSS, and Left have indulged in tit-for-tat allegations.
In fact, at Banaras Hindu University, activists of the right-wing outfit staged a demonstration claiming some of their members were injured in the Left-sponsored attack.
Twitter Post
To prevent untoward incident, additional forces were deployed at BHU
Varanasi: Additional forces deployed outside Banaras Hindu University
Details
UP was already dealing with anti-CAA protests. Then, JNU happened
To recall, the situation in UP has already been grim since the last couple of weeks, courtesy protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent incident in Pakistan, when a Muslim mob attacked a gurudwara.
Naturally, top officials didn't want to leave any loose ends, hence, they deployed more forces across universities.
Cops were also directed to keep an eye on anti-social elements.
Demand
Meanwhile, AMU Students' Body wants JNU V-C to resign
Reportedly, AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) has demanded that JNU's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadesh Kumar step down.
The body asked Kumar to take "moral responsibility" while pointing out that ambulances weren't allowed to cater to the injured. They have called for a time-bound inquiry.
AMU students, who held a candle-light march last night, have planned a Tiranga march today, reports said.
Political undertones
Blamed for violence, BJP pointed fingers at Opposition
The JNU incident has paved the way for political allegations and counter-allegations.
BJP is being berated for stopping Delhi Police from doing its job swiftly and sowing seeds of hatred against JNU.
But the saffron party has credited Congress, Left, and AAP for the unprecedented scenes.
Amid the noise, Delhi Police is yet to make a single arrest. Apparently, they are "assessing" CCTV footage.