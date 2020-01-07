FIR against JNUSU President, but attackers of Sunday's violence 'unidentified'
India
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalizing the server room.
The case was registered on January 4 and 5 (Ghosh featured in the second FIR), before the university was attacked by goons, allegedly affiliated to ABVP.
As far as Sunday's violence is concerned, cops are yet to make an arrest.
FIR
Students, who ransacked server room, have been booked
Lodged on the basis of a complaint by JNU administration, the FIR pertains to an incident where students allegedly ransacked the server room to stall the registration process. The students have been protesting against JNU's fee hike for almost three months now.
It is alleged that the students also "intimidated" staff.
The university has claimed Sunday's violence was related to the server room incident.
Do you know?
Servers were made dysfunctional, staff restored it twice
According to the university, the staff managed to take control of the communication and information (CIS) premises on Saturday morning, after students allegedly rendered it useless. However, at 1 pm, the "miscreants" made an appearance again and accessed servers, which was restored at 4 pm.
Third FIR
Yesterday, Delhi Police clubbed several complaints to lodge single FIR
To note, Delhi Police filed a third FIR on Monday, in connection to the horrific violence, which left over 20, including teachers and students, injured.
A masked mob barged into the university, assaulted students and teachers alike, and vandalized campus.
Meanwhile, cops earned criticism for not doing their jobs properly and allowing the goons to wreak havoc on the campus for three long hours.
Laxity
More than 24 hours have passed, but no arrests happened
It's important to underscore that Delhi Police hasn't been able to arrest or identify even one attacker, who inflicted violence on Sunday.
This, despite pictures and clips clearly showing how the incident played out.
Yesterday, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Randhawa said the crime branch was working on the case, and was going through videos, pictures, and social media links.
Statement
Earlier, Ghosh said she screamed but goons didn't stop
Notably, Ghosh was among those who was brutally injured in the attack. She received 16 stitches at AIIMS.
Coming out of the treatment, she addressed a press conference recalling the horror.
"They first struck me on my head with a rod before kicking and thrashing me. I screamed at them that they couldn't do that, but they didn't stop," she told media yesterday.
Quote
According to Ghosh, it was a 'right-sponsored attack'
Blaming "right-wing" professors and ABVP for the violence, she said, "They planned an organized attack on students to stop our united movement. They were promoting violence since the last four or five days, ever since the JNUSU announced its decision to boycott the registration process."