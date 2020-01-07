JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal takes responsibility, cops investigating claims
India
A right-wing organization named Hindu Raksha Dal has taken full responsibility for violence which rocked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, in which over 20 were injured.
The outfit's leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary released a clip accepting that the rampage was a handiwork of his workers.
According to reports, the Delhi Police is investigating his claims.
Here are more details.
Looking back
So, what happened at JNU on Sunday?
The prestigious university came under attack on Sunday, just when JNU Teachers' Association was wrapping up a march organized to advocate peace on the campus.
Some 50 goons, armed with rods and hammers, thrashed students and teachers alike, broke glass windows, and wreaked havoc for some three hours.
Delhi Police reached the spot around 8 pm but was accused of laxity.
Clip
Chaudhary called JNU hub of communists, warned of more attacks
While Delhi Police is still trying to catch the miscreants, Chaudhary's clip has given a new dimension to the matter.
Expressing no remorse over the incident, he said, "JNU is a hub of communists and we won't tolerate such hubs. They abuse our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national."
He warned that other universities will be attacked too.
Twitter Post
You can watch his confession here
कल जेएनयू कांड की पूरी जिम्मेदारी ले ली है इसने। दिल्ली पुलिस के लिए केस आसान हो गया pic.twitter.com/528nk3YTR8— Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 6, 2020
Statement
JNU hotbed of anti-nationals: Chaudhary
Separately, while speaking to agency ANI, Chaudhary called JNU a hotbed of anti-nationals.
"We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers," he added.
Notably, the outfit is based out of Ghaziabad; Chaudhary and his workers have been arrested in the past as well for indulging in vandalism and rioting.