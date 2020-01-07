Kicked by male cops, was called Pakistani: Activist Sadaf Jafar
India
Arrested for protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow last month, Congress worker and social activist Sadaf Jafar has alleged that she was assaulted by male cops while in police custody.
Jafar was released on Tuesday along with 76-year-old former IPS officer SR Darapuri and 13 others.
She claimed that she was called a Pakistani by the police.
Here are more details.
Details
Inspector General rank officer assaulted me, says Jafar
Jafar told NDTV, "They (cops) abused me. I was slapped by a female cop and then a male officer, who claimed that he was an Inspector General rank officer, also assaulted me. He kicked me in the stomach."
She said anyone who came looking for her at the Hazratganj police station was also detained, adding that she wasn't even offered a blanket or food.
Arrest
Jafar, others, granted bail by Lucknow court on Saturday
Notably, Jafar was arrested on December 19 from Lucknow's Parivartan Chowk during an anti-CAA protest.
She was arrested while streaming a Facebook live video and was later accused of rioting.
Her lawyer, Harjot Singh, told News18 that the FIR filed against her was "generic."
A Lucknow court on Saturday granted bail to Jafar, Darapuri, and the others, since the police couldn't prove the charges against them.
Information
Despite bail on Saturday, arrested released late over pending formalities
Although the court's order came on Saturday, the arrested were released on Tuesday since some formalities were pending, sources told PTI. Congress Lucknow president Mukesh Singh Chauhan confirmed they were released at 10 am on Tuesday.
Quote
Lies never win: Priyanka Gandhi celebrates release of Jafar, Darapuri
After their release, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Ambedkarite thinker and former IPS SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar released from jail today."
"When the court had asked for proof, the state police appeared clueless. BJP showed its real ideology by arresting innocents and those taking forward the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar," she added, "but the lies can never win."
Darapuri
Women beaten up in SSP's presence, says SR Darapuri
After getting released, SR Darapuri said, "It is a matter of shame how brutally people were detained and beaten up at Hazratganj and Hussainganj police station in Lucknow. Even the women were beaten up in the SSP's presence. He should be ashamed."
Darapuri was placed under house arrest on December 19 after moving the Supreme Court against CAA, and was arrested on December 20.