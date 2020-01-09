India
Ask NewsBytes
Angel Trivedi

Angel Trivedi

Asked on 9 January, 2020

When was Article 370 revoked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.

Amit Mehta

Amit Mehta

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Who is Madi Sharma?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Madi Sharma is the one who organized the Kashmir visit of 23 Members of European Parliament in October.

Navya Gavde

Navya Gavde

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Which leaders are in detention in Kashmir?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Among mainstream politicians who are in detention in Kashmir are Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and their political opponent Mehbooba Mufti.

Aaradhya Shah

Aaradhya Shah

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Will anyone from US visit Kashmir?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yes. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster will visit Kashmir.

