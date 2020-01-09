Ex-Dawood Ibrahim aide gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in Mumbai
India
In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police arrested Ejaz Lakdawala, a wanted underworld don who was on the run for 20 long years.
Lakdawala worked with D-company boss Dawood Ibrahim and was a close aide of Chota Rajan. He formed his own gang approximately 10 years ago.
Announcing his arrest on Thursday, the police said he was held from Patna and brought to Mumbai.
Profile
Who is Ejaz Lakdawala?
Named in more than 25 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting, Lakdawala originally hails from Jogeshwari.
After Rajan and Dawood developed differences, Lakdawala chose to stay with the former. In 2003, Rajan's henchmen tried to eliminate him in Bangkok.
He was hospitalized but escaped to South Africa later. In 2004, he was arrested in Canada and was released later.
Custody
Lakdawala was sent to police custody till January 21
Reportedly, Lakdawala got back to making extortion calls in Mumbai from 2008.
About his arrest, Joint CP Crime, Santosh Rastogi, said, "His daughter was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits."
He was remanded to police custody till January 21.
Looking back
Lakdawala and daughter tried extorting money from realtor
As pointed out by police, Lakdawala's daughter Sonia Lakdawala, who became Sonia Shaikh after her marriage, was arrested last month by Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch.
A Bandra-based realtor had lodged a police complaint against Sonia and her father. He claimed he was being pressurized to give Rs. 5 crore.
Sonia was arrested when she tried to flee India using fake passport.
Details
All in family: Last year, Lakdawala's brother was arrested too
Subsequently, Sonia was presented in court where prosecution claimed the extortion racket was running for years. Defending Sonia, her counsel said she was too young to get involved.
After hearing the arguments, the court sent her to custody till January 10.
In April last year, AEC had also arrested Lakdawala's elder brother Aquil. He was demanding money from a Khar-based developer on the gangster's orders.