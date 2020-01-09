#JNUViolence: Delhi Police detains JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
Delhi Police on Thursday stopped a huge protest march by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and detained some students as they attempted to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The protest march was taken out against the January 5 violence on the JNU campus and to push for their demands related to hostel fees hike and suspension of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar.
Here's more.
Details
JNUSU President called for protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan
The protest march was taken out after a meeting of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President, Aishe Ghosh, and other members with the HRD Ministry concluded.
Ghosh, who termed the meeting "unsatisfactory", called for a protest march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Soon, a scuffle broke out between students and cops as their march was halted. The police also lathi-charged and detained the protesting students.