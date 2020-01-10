JNUSU President involved in violence on campus, declares Delhi Police
Five days after students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were attacked by goons, Delhi Police has revealed the names of those involved in violence.
In a press meet, Dr. Joy Tirkey, DCP, Crime Branch, disclosed that JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh was involved in the rampage, that went on for three hours.
But Ghosh claimed innocence and said she would get justice.
Context
Background: Masked mob stormed inside campus and thrashed students
On Sunday, unprecedented scenes took over the campus. Masked goons, carrying rods and hammers, attacked students, vandalized the campus, and managed to flee while cops remained stationed outside premises for the most part of it.
The violence started when JNU Teachers' Association was concluding a march, called to advocate peace on the campus.
JNU has been boiling, courtesy a fee hike, for months now.
Aftermath
Now, Delhi Police has identified the perpetrators
As expected, allegations and counter-allegations sparked soon after the incident.
Delhi Police was also criticized for behaving like a mute spectator and not arresting miscreants even after days.
And today, cops said the perpetrators have been identified.
Apart from Ghosh, others who were allegedly involved are, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, and Vikas Patel.
Statement
Suspects haven't been detained, will begin interrogation soon: Tirkey
Although none of the suspects have been detained, Dr. Tirkey said cops would soon begin the interrogation. Three cases have been registered till now.
"JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students Association & Democratic Students Federation were against it," Tirkey added.
Defense
Named as suspect, Ghosh called Delhi Police partial
Naturally, Ghosh defended herself. On being told she has been named as a suspect, she replied, "I also have evidence to show how I was attacked."
"I have full faith in the law and order that investigation will be fair. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said.
Twitter Post
I will get justice: Ghosh
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh: I have full faith in the law order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault. https://t.co/qMIzyrBlbv— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020