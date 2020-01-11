Watch: Maradu residential complexes come crashing down in demolition exercise
India
Dramatic scenes unfolded in Kerala's Kochi as two residential apartments in Maradu were brought down on Saturday as part of one of the largest demolition drives in India.
The two buildings— H20 Holy Faith at Kundannoor and Alfa Serene twin towers at Nettoor—were razed as per a Supreme Court order for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
Here are more details.
Details
212kg explosives used to demolish H20 Holy Faith
According to Hindustan Times, the 19-story H20 Holy Faith complex, with 91 apartments, was brought down at around 11:19 am using 212.4kg of explosives.
Around 800 meters away, the Alfa Serene flats with 67 houses on 17 floors were demolished next.
Both buildings were successfully demolished in a controlled implosion.
Firemen reportedly used water cannons to tame the dust from both demolitions.
Twitter Post
Here are visuals from H2O Holy Faith's demolition
#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: H2O Holy Faith apartment tower demolished through controlled implosion #Kerala pic.twitter.com/fKbciLGH14— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
Twitter Post
Watch Alfa Serene towers being demolished here
#WATCH Kochi: Alfa Serene complex with twin apartment towers in Maradu also demolished.2 out of 4 illegal apartment towers have been demolished through controlled implosion,final round of demolition to take place tomorrow.Sec 144 of CrPC is enforced on land, airwater in the area pic.twitter.com/WsadhqPuDF— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
Precautions
CrPC Section 144 imposed in area; security tightened
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were issued on land, air, and water during the demolition.
Security was also tightened in Maradu with top police and civil officials camping in the area.
Reportedly, all people within a 200-meter radius were evacuated and officials also conducted house-to-house searches to ensure no one was present during the demolition drive.
Information
Residents directed to turn off electricity, appliances, before evacuating
Separately, residents in the evacuation zone were also directed to turn off the electricity and all appliances before vacating their homes. A dust warning was also issued within a 50-meter radius. Even people standing outside the 200-meter radius were advised to wear masks.
Demolition drive
2 more buildings to be demolished tomorrow
Two other buildings are due to be razed on Sunday. These include the Jain Coral Cove complex and Golden Kayaloram, which will be demolished at 11 am and 2 pm respectively.
This is one of India's largest demolition drives involving residential complexes.
The main contractor Edifice Engineering, based in Mumbai, and South Africa-based Jet Demolitions are involved in the demolition drive.
History
Supreme Court ordered demolition last year
Reportedly, 343 waterfront flats built into these complexes were found in violation of CRZ norms.
In May 2019, the Supreme Court had ordered for these buildings to be removed within a month, facing protests from residents.
The court ordered an interim compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to each flat owner and in September, it directed the demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days.